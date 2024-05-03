© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Game and Fish is looking for info on elk poaching incident near Wright

Wyoming Public Radio | By Caitlin Tan
Published May 3, 2024 at 12:23 PM MDT
Wikimedia Commons

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) is looking for information regarding a recent poaching incident in the northeast part of the state.

Last week someone reported two dead bull elk on public land in the Rochelle Hills area near the town of Wright. When WGFD went to check it out, they also found a cow elk carcass. They’re reporting that it looks like the elk were shot multiple times from a distance and then in the head at a closer range, likely several days prior.

Anyone with information can call the Sheridan Game and Fish office or the Stop Poaching Hotline, more information on that can be found here. Callers can stay anonymous and if their information leads to an arrest and conviction there’s a possible reward of up to $5,000.

Poaching big game animals in Wyoming can lead to losing hunting privileges for up to six years, a possible fine of up to $10,000 and/or jail time of up to one year.
Natural Resources & Energy Wyoming Elkpoaching
Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
See stories by Caitlin Tan
