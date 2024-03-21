Yellowstone's Superintendent receives award for Whitebark Pine conservation

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A non profit that focuses on forest restoration is recognizing Yellowstone National Park’s Superintendent for his work conserving Whitebark Pine.

American Forests awarded Cam Sholly with the Forest Resilience Champion Award.

Recently, Sholly has worked to help restore Whitebark Pine ecosystems in Yellowstone. The park is working with partners to collect drought and disease resistant seeds and researching other restoration strategies.

Whitebark Pine has been declining across the Western landscape for decades.