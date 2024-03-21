© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Yellowstone's Superintendent receives award for Whitebark Pine conservation

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published March 21, 2024 at 11:50 AM MDT
This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A non profit that focuses on forest restoration is recognizing Yellowstone National Park’s Superintendent for his work conserving Whitebark Pine.

American Forests awarded Cam Sholly with the Forest Resilience Champion Award.

Recently, Sholly has worked to help restore Whitebark Pine ecosystems in Yellowstone. The park is working with partners to collect drought and disease resistant seeds and researching other restoration strategies.

Whitebark Pine has been declining across the Western landscape for decades.
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
