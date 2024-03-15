© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Pierce Brosnan fined $1500 for going off-trail in Yellowstone thermal area

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published March 15, 2024 at 2:31 PM MDT
People enjoying the views of Palette Spring, located in Mammoth Hot Springs, from the boardwalk.
NPS / Jacob W. Frank
People enjoying the views of Palette Spring, located in Mammoth Hot Springs, from the boardwalk.

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

On Thursday, a judge ordered Pierce Brosnan to pay about $1500 in fines after the actor pleaded guilty to going off trail in a thermal area in Yellowstone National Park.

According to court documents, Brosnan uploaded photos to Instagram of himself standing in an off-limit thermal area at Mammoth Hot Springs.

Brosnan had been in the region late last year filming a western at a film ranch in Montana’s Paradise Valley.

Park officials remind visitors to stay in designated trails and boardwalks in thermal areas as there is serious risk of injury or death.
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at The Buffalo Bill Center of the West. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
