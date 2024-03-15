Pierce Brosnan fined $1500 for going off-trail in Yellowstone thermal area

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

On Thursday, a judge ordered Pierce Brosnan to pay about $1500 in fines after the actor pleaded guilty to going off trail in a thermal area in Yellowstone National Park.

According to court documents, Brosnan uploaded photos to Instagram of himself standing in an off-limit thermal area at Mammoth Hot Springs.

Brosnan had been in the region late last year filming a western at a film ranch in Montana’s Paradise Valley.

Park officials remind visitors to stay in designated trails and boardwalks in thermal areas as there is serious risk of injury or death.