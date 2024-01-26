Internship aims to pass down generational ranching and farming knowledge 

There’s a wealth of generational ranching and farming knowledge in Wyoming, but there isn’t always someone to pass it down to. An internship program aims to help bridge that gap.

‘Growing Beginning Farmers and Ranchers in Wyoming’ is part of the University of Wyoming (UW), but it’s available to anyone over 18 who has less than 10 years of agriculture ownership experience – so not just students.

Kendra Faucett, the program coordinator, said they pair interns who want to learn about ranching or farming with Wyoming hosts.

“Sometimes operations don't have the next generation to take over,” Faucett said. “And this is a way to bring people in to bring people to a rich culture – the history is there, the land is there, it's a unique climate.”

Past internships have included training horses, general ranching and even a lambing operation, which Faucett said that intern “gathered so much information that he felt comfortable enough to start his own flock.”

It can also look more modern, she added. Another internship used drones “while they were moving cattle from the mountain to see where some of the calves slipped off from the herd to make sure that they weren't leaving any behind.”

Interns live on a Wyoming farm or ranch for 10 weeks and get a $5,000 stipend, which is funded through a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant. Faucett said they’re always looking for more interns and hosts.

Hosts are expected to provide housing and three meals per day.

Applications are due February 2nd.