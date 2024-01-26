© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Internship aims to pass down generational ranching and farming knowledge 

Wyoming Public Radio | By Caitlin Tan
Published January 26, 2024 at 1:54 PM MST
Cattle walk through the sage brush on a misty morning, with a horseback rider in the distance.
Caitlin Tan
/
Wyoming Public Media
A cattle drive in the Upper Green.

There’s a wealth of generational ranching and farming knowledge in Wyoming, but there isn’t always someone to pass it down to. An internship program aims to help bridge that gap.

Growing Beginning Farmers and Ranchers in Wyoming’ is part of the University of Wyoming (UW), but it’s available to anyone over 18 who has less than 10 years of agriculture ownership experience – so not just students.

Kendra Faucett, the program coordinator, said they pair interns who want to learn about ranching or farming with Wyoming hosts.

“Sometimes operations don't have the next generation to take over,” Faucett said. “And this is a way to bring people in to bring people to a rich culture – the history is there, the land is there, it's a unique climate.”

Past internships have included training horses, general ranching and even a lambing operation, which Faucett said that intern “gathered so much information that he felt comfortable enough to start his own flock.”

It can also look more modern, she added. Another internship used drones “while they were moving cattle from the mountain to see where some of the calves slipped off from the herd to make sure that they weren't leaving any behind.”

Interns live on a Wyoming farm or ranch for 10 weeks and get a $5,000 stipend, which is funded through a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant. Faucett said they’re always looking for more interns and hosts.

Hosts are expected to provide housing and three meals per day.

Applications are due February 2nd.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy Ranchagriculturefarms
Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
See stories by Caitlin Tan
Related Content