The Sublette Pronghorn herd death toll numbers are in – and they’re higher than initially thought 

The Sublette Pronghorn herd death toll from this winter was shared at a recent meeting in Pinedale, and it’s higher than initially thought.

A board meeting for the Pinedale Anticline Project Office (PAPO), a natural gas project in the Pinedale area, was held. They hear updates on things like development, habitat and wildlife in the region.

Ashleigh Rhea, Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s habitat mitigation biologist, spoke about the Sublette Pronghorn herd.

“We're looking at greater than 75 percent mortality in that herd as a whole,” she said.

That’s down from 40,000 animals this time last year. The devastation is because of a harsh winter and a rare bacterial pneumonia disease coupled together last winter. Previous estimates of the death toll were closer to 50 percent.

“It's kind of harsh news,” Rhea said.

She added that the decline likely isn’t over.

“We will see a 15 percent decline this upcoming year, and likely a 15 percent decline in years to come,” Rhea said.

The Sublette Pronghorn herd was previously considered one of the largest in the world, but it’s unclear if that’s true anymore.

To try to help the herd’s numbers, Wyoming Game and Fish is considering adding protections to its historic migration route. This would mean a formal designation of their migration corridor, which is a lengthy process ultimately ending with the Governor’s signature. It could take years.

But first, the department wants to hear from the public. There are several meetings coming up – Nov. 26 in Pinedale, Nov. 29 in Green River and Nov. 30 in Jackson. Public comment on the proposal is open through Jan. 5.