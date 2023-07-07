A draft WGFD plan would reduce elk’s reliance on feedgrounds – the public is encouraged to comment 

For the first time, Wyoming is outlining specifically how it will manage elk feedgrounds going forward. A draft plan was released , and it is a shift from how the state’s historically done things.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) recently published its draft elk feedground management plan. It is about two and half years in the making – with 60 stakeholders taking part in the conversation.

The main takeaway is the state wants to reduce elk’s reliance on its 22 state feedgrounds in western Wyoming over the coming years, primarily because of concern of spreading fatal diseases to elk like Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

“I think that's really what caused us to want to do a close hard look at feed grounds and develop a long term management plan for the long term future,” Mark Gocke, WGFD public information specialist, said. “Chronic Wasting Disease could have some serious impacts on our elk herds, not to mention deer as well.”

Gocke said reducing reliance on feedgrounds will mean encouraging elk to spread out and winter elsewhere – even onto private land. He suggested one idea.

“If we were to provide incentives for private landowners to maybe not have cattle in the wintertime, and winter elk instead,” he said.

Another idea would be to reestablish some old migration routes. Gocke emphasized they are still nailing down the specifics and that any of these ideas will have to be phased in slowly, as state feedgrounds were implemented almost 100 years ago – so the elk are very reliant on them at this point. Initially, they were started as a way to keep elk off private land and from causing private property damage to cattle and hay yards, Gocke said.

“It's gotten even more complicated because as you have more towns springing up or highways, now we're trying to keep elk out of towns and we're trying to keep elk off of highways and people hitting them,” he said.

But, keeping them on the feedgrounds is creating a breeding ground for disease. Gocke said it is a real ‘catch 22’ situation.

The public is encouraged to comment on the draft management plan through September 10th. Additionally, there will be several public