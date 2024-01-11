MLK Day Special

Monday, January 15 - 2 pm on Wyoming Public Radio.

I See U: Seeing (Me) Is Believing with author Tami Charles

As we honor and pay tribute to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. , many Black American parents are taking this opportunity to educate their children—and have THE TALK, an unguarded conversation about racism, discrimination and the richness of Black culture.

Those sometimes difficult conversations served as inspiration for children's book author, Tami Charles – who wrote and used her own New York Times best-selling picture book, "All Because You Matter," as a springboard to navigate through the intense dialogues she's had with her son.

Join Host Eddie Robinson as he chats candidly with acclaimed writer, Tami Charles. The former New Jersey schoolteacher sheds light on the obstacles she's experienced as a woman of color who found it even more of a challenge to maneuver through the children's book industry.

Her latest book, "We Are Here," celebrates the extraordinary history of trailblazers, including Dr. King, who sacrificed their lives in hopes of building a better future for all people.