© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Museum Minute: Meet Becky the raven

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published January 16, 2025 at 2:45 PM MST
A raven is perched on a log.
Draper Natural History Museum's Raptor Experience
A raven named Becky is being trained before she becomes an avian ambassador as part of the Draper Natural History Museum's Raptor Experience.

The Draper Natural History Museum’s Raptor Experience shares the stories of rescued birds that fly in the greater Yellowstone area and beyond.

Live Raptor Husbandry and Training Specialist Brandon Lewis said Becky, a common raven, is the program’s newest addition.

“Becky, because she was found at a young age, she never learned how to survive on her own as a wild raven. So she doesn't have the life skills that most ravens are going to have,” he said.

Lewis said someone was trying to keep her illegally as a pet in their home, but that didn’t work out. That’s how she wound up with the Raptor Experience at the museum.

“And now it's my job to help teach her some of these life skills, but also new ones that most ravens don't necessarily get.”

For example, Lewis said, “It's not nice to peck hands when we're trying to teach her how to hop from one point to another, or it's not good to undo people's shoelaces during a presentation.”

Lewis hopes that she will eventually be one of the birds that flies across the stage for visitors to see. But he says getting her ready to perform could take at least a year.

So far, Lewis says Becky is learning quickly. While ravens are well known for the role they play in the ecosystem as scavengers, intelligence and an interest in solving puzzles are also signature traits, he said.
Tags
Museum Minute Draper Museum Raptor ExperienceRavensBuffalo Bill Center of the West
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
See stories by Olivia Weitz

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content