© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Paintings on display at the Whitney this winter explore World War II incarceration

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published November 8, 2024 at 12:25 PM MST
A painting of the shadow of a girl with pigtails jumping rope.
Whitney Western Art Museum
“Shadow of the Enemy” painting by Roger Shimomura, 2007.

Japanese American artist Roger Shimomura and his family were incarcerated in camps in Washington and Idaho during World War II. His series, “Minidoka on My Mind,” reflects on that experience and race relations at the time.

Whitney Western Art Museum Curator Susan Barnett describes his painting, “Shadow of the Enemy.”

“ In this painting, you can see a young girl wearing pigtails jumping rope outside the barracks of a World War II incarceration camp,” Barnett said.

But Barnett points out you don't actually see the girl. You see her shadow.

“And so the title, ‘Shadow of the Enemy,’ has such great irony, to think of the enemy as this little girl in pigtails.  You could also see them [the pigtails] as horns and think about how these people have been demonized. She's just a little girl jumping rope, but here she is in an incarceration center,” Barnett said.

Three paintings that are part of the “Minidoka on My Mind” series will be on display in a special section of the Whitney Western Art Museum this winter.
Tags
Museum Minute Whitney Western Art MuseumIncarcerationBuffalo Bill Center of the West
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
See stories by Olivia Weitz

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content