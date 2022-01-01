HumaNature Podcast
This page is the temporary home of the HumaNature podcast while its new website is in development.
* * *
HumaNature tells stories about human experiences in the natural world, “blending adventure, reality, activism and thrilling storytelling.” —The Dyrt
“You could listen to any number of podcasts on climate change, but HumaNature from Wyoming Public Media provides a more thoughtful meditation on why our environment is sacred.” —Ashley Lusk, The Bello Collective
Wyoming is among America’s last wild places, and our proximity to nature informs the show’s outlook. Stories from around the world are grounded in the belief that humans are not separate from nature but inextricably a part of it.
“These are playful, insightful, quirky, provocative, dark, funny, unexpected stories that leave listeners wondering whether we’ve learnedmore about ourselves or the natural world—and ultimately doubting whether this distinction is all that meaningful.” —Jeff Lockwood, University of Wyoming professor of Natural Sciences and Humanities
Visual artist Meg Thompson’s cover art (above) illustrates the show’s overarching themes: human against nature, nature against human, and harmony.
“Really incredible stories about humans in nature…one of the most moving podcast episodes I’ve ever heard.” —Between Two Earbuds
The winner of three PMJA (Public Media Journalists Association) Best Station Podcast awards, HumaNature has aired on more than 100 public radio stations and ran weekly on SiriusXM satellite radio in 2017-2018. It has been featured on CBC Radio-Canada’s Podcast Playlist, WHYY’s The Pulse, and WAMC’s 51% and on podcasts including Brain on Nature, NHPR’s Outside/In, and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s Off Track.
“Terrific storytelling.” —Audible Feast
HumaNature was an official selection at the 2018 Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, accompanied an exhibition at Denmark’s ARoS Aarhus Kunstmuseum, and landed on the Bello Collective’s “Best Audio Stories of 2016.”
“Absolutely delightful.” —Melody Kramer, Poynter
"If you’re interested by the absurd, scary, and fascinating ways in which people interact with the natural world, this podcast deserves your ear.” —Abe Streep, Outside Magazine contributing editor
For her final episode as the host of HumaNature, Caroline has chosen an old favorite. Brian Corliss just wanted to quench his thirst. But on a snowmobile…
Curt Meyer was looking for adventure, so he took a job aboard a Japanese fishing trawler on the Bering Sea. But when a storm hit, the lack of a shared…
Natalie Warren and Ann Raiho paddled thousands of miles in a canoe from Minneapolis to the shores of the Hudson Bay. The journey tested their physical…
Manasseh Franklin wanted to make the melting of glaciers more real to people through her writing. So on an Alaskan rafting trip, she followed water to its…
When she became a mom, Andrea Sarubbi Fereshteh went from full speed ahead to a full stop. But then she found a place that showed her stillness is okay.
Sergio Avila Villegas always loved big cats. But his faith in his scientific research was shaken when he discovered its true cost.
Emily Pennington was super in love with her boyfriend. But a backpacking trip put that to the test.
Gayle Woodsum finally found a safe place in the remote Rocky Mountains. But when an oil rig moved in, she wondered how safe it was after all.
Marty Edwards wanted to go on a fun trip with his girlfriend. But Mother Nature had other plans.
A haunted shop. An interview with spirits. A protective force field. It’s the time of year when the shadows lengthen and we bring you stories that aren’t…
Miho Aida wanted to tell unheard stories about the outdoors. So she set out on a bicycle to promote her documentary about the people who live in the…
In 2012, 30 wolves and wolf-dogs were living at W.O.L.F. Sanctuary in northern Colorado. But one sunny June morning, a massive wildfire closed in on their…