Summit and symposium focus on mental health and suicide prevention

Two free events later this week in Casper take a deep look at mental health in the Cowboy State.

Gov. Mark Gordon is hosting the third Governor’s Mental Health Summit on Wednesday. The in-person summit will feature discussions and workshops focusing on mental health awareness and support.

Also, Wyoming Department of Health’s Suicide Prevention Symposium is set for Thursday and Friday. The sessions will focus on the needs of particular groups, like the mining and agriculture industries, youth and Indigenous communities.

Wyoming ranks among the highest death by suicide rates in the country. A handful of initiatives aim to lower that rate, including the Pick Up Man campaign and Wyoming’s in-state response to the 988 suicide hotline .