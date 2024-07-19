© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Global IT outage disrupts patient care at Wyoming hospitals

Wyoming Public Radio | By David Dudley
Published July 19, 2024 at 12:56 PM MDT
A first responder walks in front of a blue ambulance that's parked outside of a hospital.
David Dudley
/
Wyoming Public Media
An ambulance parked outside of Cheyenne Regional Medical Center's emergency room, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on February 20 2024.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A global IT outage is wreaking havoc on airlines, banks, police and other systems around the world. The outage is causing chaos at four Banner Healthcare hospitals in Wyoming, leaving some patients awaiting surgery in limbo.

Mandy Cepeda, Banner Healthcare's public relations director for the Western US, said hospitals in Whorland, Torrington, Wheatland and Casper are open for inpatient and emergency care. But operating room personnel at Banner Medical Center, in Casper, can't log into their computer systems, which means they can't clean their limited supply of surgical instruments. If they run out of sterile instruments, they plan to send patients to other hospitals in the state on a case-by-case basis.

Cepeda said that many of Banner's clinics, imaging, and other outpatient facilities in Wyoming will be closed July 19 while IT staff work to get systems back online.

Cepeda could not say when systems will be online again.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
David Dudley
David Dudley is an award-winning journalist who has written for The Guardian, The Christian Science Monitor, High Country News, WyoFile, and the Wyoming Truth, among many others. David was a Guggenheim Crime in America Fellow at John Jay College from 2020-2023. During the past 10 years, David has covered city and state government, business, economics and public safety beats for various publications. He lives in Cheyenne with his family.
