© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

After Dubois’ only daycare closed, parents bring it back to life

Wyoming Public Radio
Published August 24, 2024 at 12:50 PM MDT
A very pregnant woman stands next to a new crib in a room filled with other new-looking supplies.
Melodie Edwards
/
Wyoming Public Radio
Parent Sara Domek and other community members are working to re-open Dubois’ daycare.

The town of Dubois once again has a daycare.

Last spring, it's only childcare center, Tiny Tots, shut down, leaving parents in emergency mode.

Over the past couple of months, parents and community members worked overtime to re-open the old daycare under a new name – Little Lambs – and as a nonprofit.

Parent and board member Sara Domek said that allowed Little Lambs to apply for grants, something for-profit daycares might not be able to do.

“We just received another $10,000 grant through the Dubois Economic Development grant cycle, another $10,000 from the Dubois Volunteers Incorporated group. And we're looking to apply for other grants this fall. Our community stepped up in huge ways and we're super grateful for all the support,” said Domek.

A golf fundraiser brought in another $12,000.

But until the daycare hires a second caregiver, it can only accept eight children.

“It was hard because we had done a survey to the community to see who needed care. Based on that survey, we decided we had to prioritize those who needed full time care and those who were in the school system and or the medical community,” said Domek.

The state has lost 285 daycares since 2010.
Tags
Education childcareEarly Childhood EducationWorkforcewyoming economy

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content