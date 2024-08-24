After Dubois’ only daycare closed, parents bring it back to life

The town of Dubois once again has a daycare.

Last spring, it's only childcare center, Tiny Tots, shut down, leaving parents in emergency mode.

Over the past couple of months, parents and community members worked overtime to re-open the old daycare under a new name – Little Lambs – and as a nonprofit.

Parent and board member Sara Domek said that allowed Little Lambs to apply for grants, something for-profit daycares might not be able to do.

“We just received another $10,000 grant through the Dubois Economic Development grant cycle, another $10,000 from the Dubois Volunteers Incorporated group. And we're looking to apply for other grants this fall. Our community stepped up in huge ways and we're super grateful for all the support,” said Domek.

A golf fundraiser brought in another $12,000.

But until the daycare hires a second caregiver, it can only accept eight children.

“It was hard because we had done a survey to the community to see who needed care. Based on that survey, we decided we had to prioritize those who needed full time care and those who were in the school system and or the medical community,” said Domek.

The state has lost 285 daycares since 2010.