2022 Fall Membership Drive: Pet Wednesday

Published October 11, 2022 at 3:08 PM MDT

If you’ve been waiting to make your pledge in honor of a beloved pet, today is the day to make it happen. Becoming a sustaining member while giving your companion a shout-out isn’t just a nice thing to do, it’s a charitable act of service to your community.

Whether it's your delightful dog, curious cat, or any other precious pet, we'd love to celebrate your charming companion! Give them a shoutout by making a pledge online or call 800-729-5897.

Join in on social media:

1. Post a picture of your pet(s) on our Facebook page
2. On Twitter using the hashtag #WPRPetWednesday
3. Or post your photo to Instagram and tag us in your photo or use the same hashtag

