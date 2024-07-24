Team Wyoming secures sixth place at National High School Finals Rodeo

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) wrapped up this past weekend with the Wyoming team coming in sixth.

The week-long event was held in Rock Springs, with about 1,700 competitors from the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and Canada. It’s considered the “World’s largest rodeo.”

The top three teams were Texas, Utah and Oklahoma.

While Wyoming’s team as a whole finished sixth, the girl’s team came in fourth overall. A notable finish was Hadley Thompson of Yoder who took second in the breakaway roping, goat tying and All Around Cowgirl. Another was Abagail Olson of Sheridan who took second in barrel racing and fifth in All Around Cowgirl.

The Wyoming Boys team came in 14th place overall. Brenson Bartlett of Cheyenne was seventh in bull riding and Buffalo’s Colson Myers placed seventh in steer wrestling.

To qualify for the NHSFR, a student athlete has to be in the top four for their event in their state. The competition includes all the typical rodeo events, as well as, cutting, goat tying, pole bending and rodeo queen contest.

Competing at the national level often leads to invites to be on college teams, as well as scholarships. The 2025 NHSFR will be held in Rock Springs again in July.