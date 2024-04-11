The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra will continue its 2024 performance season, inspired by the eclipse

“Sun, Moon & Stars” will be the next concert performed by the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra. This performance will continue the group's ongoing season called “The Universe Awaits”.

Dr. William Intriligator, the music director and conductor of the orchestra, chose pieces inspired by our solar system.

“The whole season has been an exploration of the sun, moon and stars all season long. Hence, our theme of the universe awaits. That was all really inspired by the eclipse that took place,” Intriligator said.

The orchestra will be playing pieces such as "Helios Overture," by Carl Neilsen and Richard Wagner's "Flying Dutchman Overture." "We Seven" by Derek Jenkins will be making its orchestral premiere.

“This was inspired by astronauts; the first U.S. astronauts in space. They wrote a book called “We Seven”, the first seven astronauts. Their initials are written into the music of this piece,” Intriligator said.

Along with these compositions, the orchestra will feature a vocal soloist. Aundi Marie Moore will sing "Un bel di" from the opera "Madama Butterfly" by Giacomo Puccini and "Song to the Moon" by Dvorak.

The concert will be held in the Cheyenne Civic Center on April 13 at 7:30.

