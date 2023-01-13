The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra is performing its first concert of 2023 on Jan. 14 at the John H. Welsh Auditorium at Natrona County High School. It will feature guest pianist Steven Lin , a Taiwanese-American musician who has performed at venues worldwide.

“It's a concert with [music from George Frideric] Handel and [Johannes] Brahms, so two of Germany's composers,” said Rebecca Hebert, interim director of the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra. “We're performing Handel’s Water Music that was premiered I think in 1717 in England, and then also the “[Arrival of the] Queen of Sheba” from the oratory of Solomon, both by Handel.”

Lin first performed with the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra in 2019 and has returned on a few occasions since then.

“We have the guest pianist Steven Lin who flew in to perform Brahms’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with us,” she said. “This is actually the third time Steven has been here. He's absolutely just an amazing pianist and we're really happy to have him back.”

The concert marks the midpoint of the orchestra’s 73rd official season. It’s composed of approximately 70 musicians from across Wyoming and regionally. The season kicked off in August with their Pops in the Park event at Washington Park in Casper. Their season continues with concerts this spring . The orchestra’s brass quintet will perform at Lander High School on Feb. 4 as part of a Lander Performing Arts-sponsored event. The orchestra has origins dating back as far as the 1920s when it was just a small, community musical group.

A livestream is provided for those who wish to watch the concert for those residing outside of Casper.