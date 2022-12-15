The Ucross Foundation is hosting its 10th annual Christmas celebration on Dec. 17, featuring Christmas carols, famous Western author Craig Johnson, and a musical composition for clarinet composed by a Ucross alum. There will also be a fireworks show in addition to the lighting of Christmas trees in The Park at Ucross.

“As always, Craig Johnson, the beloved author of the Longmire series, will be headlining the event with his short story,” said Caitlin Addlesperger, Communications & Special Events Manager for Ucross. “He always writes a great short Christmas story about his character, Walt Longmire. There's quite a following for it, and he reads it in front of this roaring fireplace at Ucross.”

The Buffalo High School Balladeers, a choral group will perform Christmas carols. The evening will also feature a musical composition for clarinet composed by a Ucross alum and University of Wyoming professor.

“This celebration will feature a performance of two pieces for clarinet, which is an original composition by Anne Guzzo, the former Ucross artist in residence and is this amazing, award-winning composer and a professor at the University of Wyoming,” Addlesperger said.

A fireworks show caps off the evening, which is a long-time staple of the event that lights up the night sky in southeast Sheridan County.

In keeping with the spirit of the season, Ucross invites attendees to bring canned goods and non-perishable food items that will be donated to local food pantries for families in need.

Ucross’s Christmas festivities also include the dedication of a dance studio that will allow dance artists to participate in the famed artist’s residency program. Aubrey A. Mailloux of Casper will give the first performance in the newly dedicated studio, which was constructed as part of Ucross’s 40th anniversary campaign . This comes after Ucross opened their newly renovated art gallery last month, which is also part of the campaign.