Bonanza #505: Mort Reis Lewis Papers

Wyoming Public Radio
Published July 3, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Cover of the script for Bonanza episode "A Man to Admire", written by Mort R. Lewis, April 13, 1964. Box 1, Mort Reis Lewis papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Bonanza - Mort Reis Lewis Papers image1.jpg
Cover of the script for Bonanza episode “A Man to Admire”, written by Mort R. Lewis, April 13, 1964. Box 1, Mort Reis Lewis papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Draft story for Bonanza episode "A Man to Admire", written by Mort R. Lewis, February 24, 1964. Box 1, Mort Reis Lewis papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Bonanza - Mort Reis Lewis Papers image2.jpg
Draft story for Bonanza episode “A Man to Admire”, written by Mort R. Lewis, February 24, 1964. Box 1, Mort Reis Lewis papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Cover of the script for Bonanza episode "The Far, Far Better Thing", written by Mort R. Lewis, September 25, 1964. Box 1, Mort Reis Lewis papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Bonanza - Mort Reis Lewis Papers image3.jpg
Cover of the script for Bonanza episode “The Far, Far Better Thing”, written by Mort R. Lewis, September 25, 1964. Box 1, Mort Reis Lewis papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Theme of Bonanza episode "The Far, Far Better Thing", written by Mort R. Lewis, May 4, 1964. Box 1, Mort Reis Lewis papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Bonanza - Mort Reis Lewis Papers image4.jpg
Theme of Bonanza episode “The Far, Far Better Thing”, written by Mort R. Lewis, May 4, 1964. Box 1, Mort Reis Lewis papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

The television Western Bonanza first aired on NBC in 1959.

Insert audio clip here
 
The long running program followed the lives of the Cartwright family, headed by Ben Cartwright. It was set on and around the Ponderosa Ranch, near Virginia City, Nevada. Ben’s three grown sons, Adam, “Hoss” and “Little Joe” were perpetually getting into scrapes, adventures, and romantic entanglements.
 
For a period of time in the 1960s, Bonanza was one of the most popular things on American prime time television. The program was well received by an international audience, too. It eventually was broadcast in dozens of countries around the world.

A long list of writers worked on the show. Mort R. Lewis was one of them. He wrote the scripts for “A Man to Admire” which aired in 1964 and “The Far, Far Better Thing” which aired in 1965.

For insight into the creative process behind the Bonanza scripts, see the Mort Reis Lewis papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center

