Fresh Air Weekend: Cookbook author Samin Nosrat; Memoirist Elizabeth Gilbert

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Samin Nosrat once shunned recipes. Now she's sharing them: The Salt Fat Acid Heat cookbook author once worried that recipes were too constraining. But she now sees them as a tool for creating community and sharing food. Nosrat's new book is Good Things.

'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' opens a magical door ... to nowhere: Kogonada's film about lonely strangers traveling together in a car with a magical GPS wants to engage in heady conceits. But not even Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie can save a script this hopeless.

Elizabeth Gilbert opens up about sex, drugs and codependency in a new memoir: The Eat, Pray, Love author discusses her love affair with her best friend, which she says was life-changing but also marked by addiction and heartbreak. Gilbert's memoir is All the Way to the River.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2025 NPR