© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions

New Hampshire federal judge blocks Trump's birthright citizenship order

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 11, 2025 at 9:49 AM MDT

A federal judge in New Hampshire ruled Thursday to block President Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship from taking effect anywhere in the U.S.

The decision comes after the Supreme Court issued a ruling last month limiting judges’ power to issue nationwide injunctions.

Mark Joseph Stern, who covers the courts and law at Slate, joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.