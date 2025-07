/ Wind turbines stand next to a yellow blossoming rape field as water vapour rises from the cooling towers of a coal-fired power plant. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

The new budget bill will end many incentives for clean energy, which will likely have major implications for Americans’ energy costs.

We unpack the impact with Jeff St. John, chief reporter and policy specialist at Canary Media, an independent, nonprofit newsroom covering the transition to clean energy and solutions to the climate crisis.

