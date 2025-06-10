Around Wyoming, Tuesday, June 10

A Casper College student is attending the national SkillsUSA competition after competing in the program for the first time. The Lusk Herald reports a few professors approached Hanna Kerkes about joining. After taking first place at state, she will compete in technical drafting at nationals.

A Powell woman is getting closer to her goal of qualifying as an ultramarathon runner after fighting through several setbacks. The Powell Tribune reports Nancy West developed runner’s knee in middle school. The painful condition gets worse with running. West didn’t start again until relatively recently. Then, she broke her foot from overtraining and developed another painful condition in her hip. But she’s continued through it all and hopes to qualify this month in the Elk Basin Run.

Two Green River women have rocked their way into the record books. The Green River Star reports Robbie de Leur and Rebecca Brady are members of the local Fraternal Order of Eagles Women's Auxiliary. To raise money for the Eagles Memorial Foundation, the two rocked in rocking chairs for 76 hours and 17 minutes straight to break the Guinness World Record. The two have also raised over $2,000 for the foundation so far.