Around Wyoming, Monday, June 9

Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 9, 2025 at 6:20 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on June 9, 1886, the first issue of Bill Barlow’s Budget was published in Douglas. Just under a year later, on June 8, 1887, the city of Douglas was incorporated. On June 8, 1908, a man was sucked through the narrow opening in the Cody Canal headgate. He just survived. On June 11, 1947, the Wyoming Ag Extension Service established stations along the state’s main highways to supply available job openings to interested workers. The stations were staffed with Spanish speaking employees. On June 12, 1968, the Basin Woman’s Club won third place in a nationwide community improvement program through the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. June 13, 1912, was the initial offering of town lots at Marbleton in the “Famous Green River Valley.” On June 13, 1935, the University of Wyoming announced it had voided the contract of a summer school instructor because she was married. And, on June 14, 1899, world famous actress Mary Pickford performed in “Cinderella” at the Empress Theater in Laramie.
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
