Around Wyoming, Monday, June 9

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on June 9, 1886, the first issue of Bill Barlow’s Budget was published in Douglas. Just under a year later, on June 8, 1887, the city of Douglas was incorporated. On June 8, 1908, a man was sucked through the narrow opening in the Cody Canal headgate. He just survived. On June 11, 1947, the Wyoming Ag Extension Service established stations along the state’s main highways to supply available job openings to interested workers. The stations were staffed with Spanish speaking employees. On June 12, 1968, the Basin Woman’s Club won third place in a nationwide community improvement program through the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. June 13, 1912, was the initial offering of town lots at Marbleton in the “Famous Green River Valley.” On June 13, 1935, the University of Wyoming announced it had voided the contract of a summer school instructor because she was married. And, on June 14, 1899, world famous actress Mary Pickford performed in “Cinderella” at the Empress Theater in Laramie.