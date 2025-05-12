Around Wyoming, Monday, May 12

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on May 11, 1920, the first all-female city government was elected in Jackson. On May 12, 1915, a man in Lander who was charged with horse stealing escaped jail for the fifteenth time. On May 15, 1888, Converse County voters selected Douglas as their county seat. On May 15, 1930, Ellen Church became the world’s first female flight attendant. She trained in Cheyenne. On May 16, 1986, there was a hostage crisis at the elementary school in Cokeville. The perpetrators, David and Doris Young, died. All 154 hostages survived. On May 17, 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a bill abolishing Shoshone Cavern National Monument and turning the property over to the City of Cody. It’s Wyoming’s only delisted monument.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on May 16, 1902, a YMCA reception was held on campus. “The faculty played ping pong in the library, and the students grew exceedingly hilarious in the study parlor over the good old game, charades.”