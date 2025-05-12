© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, May 12

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 12, 2025 at 5:55 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on May 11, 1920, the first all-female city government was elected in Jackson. On May 12, 1915, a man in Lander who was charged with horse stealing escaped jail for the fifteenth time. On May 15, 1888, Converse County voters selected Douglas as their county seat. On May 15, 1930, Ellen Church became the world’s first female flight attendant. She trained in Cheyenne. On May 16, 1986, there was a hostage crisis at the elementary school in Cokeville. The perpetrators, David and Doris Young, died. All 154 hostages survived. On May 17, 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a bill abolishing Shoshone Cavern National Monument and turning the property over to the City of Cody. It’s Wyoming’s only delisted monument.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on May 16, 1902, a YMCA reception was held on campus. “The faculty played ping pong in the library, and the students grew exceedingly hilarious in the study parlor over the good old game, charades.”
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.