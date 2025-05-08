President Trump fires Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump abruptly fired Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden on Thursday as the White House continues to purge the federal government of those perceived to oppose the president and his agenda.

Hayden was notified in an email late Thursday from the White House's Presidential Personnel Office, according to an email obtained by The Associated Press. Confirmed by the Senate to the job in 2016, Hayden was the first woman and the first African American to be librarian of Congress.

"Carla," the email began. "On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as the Librarian of Congress is terminated effective immediately. Thank you for your service." A spokesperson for the Library of Congress confirmed that the White House told Hayden she was dismissed.

Hayden, whose 10-year term was set to expire next year, had come under backlash from a conservative advocacy group that had vowed to root out those standing in the way of Trump's agenda. The group, American Accountability Foundation, accused her and other library leaders of promoting children's books with "radical" content and literary material authored by Trump opponents.

"The current #LibrarianOfCongress Carla Hayden is woke, anti-Trump, and promotes trans-ing kids," AAF said on its X account earlier Thursday, just hours before the firing was made public. "It's time to get her OUT and hire a new guy for the job!"

All around the government, Trump has been weeding out officials who he believes don't align with his agenda, from the Justice Department to the Pentagon and beyond. At times, the firings come after conservative voices single out officials for criticism.

Earlier Thursday, the acting administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency was pushed out one day after he had testified that he did not agree with proposals to dismantle the organization. Trump has suggested that individual states, not FEMA, should take the lead on responding to hurricanes, tornadoes and other crises.

At the Pentagon, more than a half-dozen top general officers have been fired since January, including the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. CQ Brown Jr. The only two women serving as four-star officers, as well as a disproportionate number of other senior female officers, have also been fired.

The unexpected move Thursday against Hayden infuriated congressional Democrats, who initially disclosed the firing.

"Enough is enough," said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, who called Hayden "a "trailblazer, a scholar, and a public servant of the highest order."

Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, said Hayden was "callously fired" by Trump and demanded an explanation from the administration as to why she was dismissed.

"Hayden, has spent her entire career serving people — from helping kids learn to read to protecting some of our nation's most precious treasures," said Rep. Joseph Morelle of New York, the top Democrat on the House Administration Committee that oversees the Library.

"She is an American hero," he said.

The Library of Congress, with its stately buildings across from the U.S. Capitol, holds a vast collection of the nation's books and history, which it makes available to the public and lawmakers. It houses the papers of nearly two dozen presidents and more than three dozen Supreme Court justices.

It also has collections of rare books, prints and photographs, as well as troves of music and valuable artifacts — like a flute owned by President James Madison, which the singer and rapper Lizzo played in a 2022 performance arranged by Hayden.

The Democratic leaders praised Hayden, who had been the longtime leader of Baltimore's library system, for a tenure that helped modernize the Library and make it more accessible with initiatives into rural communities and online.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., applauded Hayden as "an accomplished, principled and distinguished Librarian of Congress."

"Donald Trump's unjust decision to fire Dr. Hayden in an email sent by a random political hack is a disgrace and the latest in his ongoing effort to ban books, whitewash American history and turn back the clock," Jeffries said.

"The Library of Congress is the People's Library. There will be accountability for this unprecedented assault on the American way of life sooner rather than later," he said.

New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich, the top Democrat on the Senate panel that oversees funding for the library, said the firing, which he said came at 6:56 p.m., was "taking his assault on America's libraries to a new level."

"Dr. Hayden has devoted her career to making reading and the pursuit of knowledge available to everyone," he said.

Robert Newlen, the principal deputy librarian, said he would serve as acting librarian of Congress "until further instruction" in a separate email seen by the AP.

"I promise to keep everyone informed," he wrote to colleagues.

Hayden spoke recently of how libraries changed her own life, and opened her to the world.

"Libraries are the great equalizer," she posted on X during National Library Week last month.

"And when you have a free public library in particular," she said, it's an "opportunity center for people all walks of life, and you are giving them the opportunity to make choices on which information, entertainment and inspiration means the most to them."

