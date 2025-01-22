Around Wyoming, Wednesday, January 22, 2025

A substitute teacher in Casper continued his tradition of bringing cheer to fellow educators during Christmas, but this year, he brought the students into it, too. Richard Martin is known as “Santa Sub” because he always makes and gives unique decorations to school staff. This year, he enlisted CY Middle School’s Destination Imagination classroom to help. He created a green metal Christmas tree for staff to decorate with the help of students. The cooking class even made cookies to be enjoyed in the CY Santa Workshop.

A Meteetsee newborn carried on a bit of a family tradition. The Powell Tribune reports Luke Jackson Gabel was born on January 6. He came a few days later than his maternal great-grandfather came into the world, but they both still got the title of First Baby of the Year.

A Douglas City councilman recently swore into office in a precarious fashion. The Douglas Budget reports in a city first, Matt Schmidt raised his hand to take his vow as the other clutched a harness! He was repelling down the wall at the Douglas Volunteer Fire Department Training Facility. He was sworn in by City Clerk Sonya Ortega, who joined him on the wall for the ceremony. Schmidt says he wanted to help bring attention to the facility along with just doing something cool.