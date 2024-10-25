Lawmakers propose rule change to restrict journalists’ Wyoming Capitol access

Editor's Note 10/25/24: At a meeting this week, the Select Committee on Legislative Facilities ultimately decided not to move forward with the proposed rule changes.

A legislative committee is meeting this week to discuss a proposed policy restricting journalists’ access to parts of the state Capitol when it’s in session.

Reporters might soon be barred from taking photos or videos in hallways running alongside the House and Senate chambers. Journalists use those spaces to get eye-level photos and videos of legislators.

Under the new rules proposed by the Select Committee on Legislative Facilities, Technology and Process , members of the press will only be able to document debates on the floor from third floor galleries.

The press restrictions won’t go into effect unless they’re approved by the Management Council on Nov. 7, which is made up of top legislative leaders like the speaker of the House.

The further-right Wyoming Freedom Caucus recently put out a statement on social media decrying the proposal.

Rep. Jeremy Haroldson (R-Wheatland) is a member, and told Wyoming Public Radio he thinks at least in the House, there could be a move by the caucus to use their new majority to overturn it.

“At the end of the day, the press has the obligation to give the people a vision of what's happening,” said Haroldson.

The move comes as Wyoming’s journalism industry continues to shrink. Right now, three large companies own over half of all local newspapers.

Along with that consolidation, the Legislature’s press corps has shrunk, too.

Haroldson stressed that he couldn’t be exactly sure what would happen to the new rules come January.

“I can’t say for sure, because we have an entire body that has a voice in this but I would ask the questions of, ‘Why would we want to do something of this nature?’ and ‘What kind of precedent does this set?’”

Those in favor of the proposed rule change cited the need for less crowded hallways near legislators’ chambers and recorded meetings as reasons the change should be implemented.

When the committee met last month, a representative from the Legislative Service Office said the change was coming from the Legislature’s chief officials.

