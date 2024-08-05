Ryan Roden appointed as interim state public defender

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Gov. Mark Gordon appointed Ryan Roden as interim state public defender. Roden’s appointment follows the retirement of State Public Defender Diane Lozano, who held that position since 2007.

Roden has worked in the Wyoming Public Defender’s office since 1999, serving as deputy state public defender since 2007. He previously practiced law as a private attorney and as a staff attorney at the Wyoming Supreme Court. He earned his law degree from the University of Wyoming.

Gordon thanked Lozano for three decades of service to the office.

“Diane’s service to the state has been extraordinary," said Gordon in a written statement. "I welcome Ryan and thank him for his willingness to serve in an interim capacity.”

During Lozano's tenure, the office saw rounds of budget cuts that led to heavy caseloads and a struggle to retain attorneys.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.