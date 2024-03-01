© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
One longevity lab is trying to slow down aging

Published March 1, 2024 at 6:25 AM MST

We all age at different rates, with some people aging more slowly than others. A longevity lab in Chicago can calculate your rate of aging and hopes to find ways that may slow it down. The lab can test to help determine biological age: how well your DNA, your cardiovascular system and your cells are holding up. The research goal is to help slow down the rate of aging to extend people’s health span, giving people more years of good health.

NPR’s Allison Aubrey reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.