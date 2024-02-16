What's next in Fulton County DA Fani Willis misconduct inquiry

A hearing continues into misconduct allegations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over a romantic relationship she had with a prosecutor on the case. Willis is prosecuting the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

Trump’s attorneys argue that the relationship creates a conflict of interest, but she says there is no conflict of interest.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Norman Eisen, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

