2023 Day of Dedications

Day of Dedication – January 25, 2023



This broadcast day is sponsored by the Cheyenne League of Women Voters in honor of Betty Giffin, the first receptionist and tour guide in the Wyoming Capitol rotunda, a job she held for 20 years.



Day of Dedication – January 20, 2023



This broadcast day honors the memory of Doctor Lou Hochheiser, who passed away in November. As CEO, he successfully navigated Saint John’s Hospital in Jackson through a time of strain, and six years later, had just been elected to the Hospital Board.



Day of Dedication – January 19, 2023



This broadcast day announces Grounded – a touring exhibition of 15 contemporary indigenous artists from in and around the Great Plains region at the Nicolaysen Art Museum. Opening Program and reception Saturday, January 21st at 5:30.



Day of Dedication – January 11, 2023



This broadcast day is sponsored by the Cheyenne League of Women Voters in honor of April Brimmer Kunz of Cheyenne, the first woman president of the Wyoming Senate after having been the Senate’s first vice president and majority floor leader.



Day of Dedication – January 3, 2023



This broadcast day is sponsored by Nancy Leon and Charlie Thomson recognizing the efforts of Jackson Hole Nordic including the 5th Annual Ski, Fat Bike and Snowshoe day, Sunday, January 8th at Turpin Meadow Ranch.

