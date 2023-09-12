Private equity firms are turning to cardiology practices as their next profit venture

Cardiology practices have become the latest fixation of private equity firms looking to profit from them. Ever since Medicare began paying doctors to perform common procedures in less expensive outpatient settings, financial investors have been racing to buy up cardiology practices. Experts fear that private equity’s growing stronghold in the industry could exacerbate the overuse of cardiovascular procedures that are actually unnecessary for patients.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Tara Bannow, hospitals and insurance reporter at STAT, the health and medicine publication.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.