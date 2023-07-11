How a 19-year-old elected official inspires others to serve

One of the country’s youngest elected officials is pulling off a delicate balancing act between school and life as he gets ready to head off to college.

Quentin Colón Roosevelt is 19. He grew up in Washington D.C. and now serves as a voice for his neighbors on an Advisory Neighborhood Commission. It’s a unique nonpartisan body there made up of 46 different groups that aims to help local people feel more connected to their government.

He speaks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about what he’s learned from his experience and how he hopes to encourage other young people to be civically engaged.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.