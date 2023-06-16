Probe into Minneapolis Police Department finds use of excessive force, discrimination

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the results of a two-year probe into the Minneapolis Police Department and officers’ use of force. This federal investigation began in April 2021, just after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of George Floyd’s murder.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Andy Mannix, who covers crime and police for the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

