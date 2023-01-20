© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
How to see a bright green comet soar across the night sky

Published January 20, 2023 at 10:52 AM MST
Comet ZTF is making its first appearance in our solar system in 50,000 years. Like the Comet LoveJoy, pictured above, Comet ZTF has a green glow. (Getty Images)
Comet ZTF is making its first appearance in our solar system in 50,000 years. Like the Comet LoveJoy, pictured above, Comet ZTF has a green glow.

A bright green comet is streaking across the sky right now. And it’s bright enough that you may be able to see it with the naked eye on a dark night.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson discusses this, and some other astronomical news, with Kelly Beatty, senior editor of Sky & Telescope.

The comet speedily mounts the northern sky this month as seen from latitude 45° north. Positions are shown for 11 p.m. CST. Remember to use binoculars as the comet will likely appear rather faint from light-polluted locations. (Courtesy of Bob King)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.