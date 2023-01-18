© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Ukraine interior ministry leadership among those dead from helicopter crash

Published January 18, 2023 at 11:06 AM MST

At least 14 people — including four children — are known to have died after a helicopter carrying top Ukrainian officials crashed near a kindergarten in the town of Brovary near Kyiv. Also among the dead are Ukraine’s interior minister Denys Monastyrsky, his deputy interior minister and a state secretary. The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong gets the latest from nearby Kyiv with NPR’s Lauren Migaki

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

