Jacque Mead, WPM Digital Intern

Jacquelyn Mead’s Spring 2022 Digital Internship

When I started the internship with Anna I never expected to learn as much as I did, I am grateful that Ivy was willing to take me on as an intern as well. Both Anna and Ivy taught me more than I would have gotten from a classroom, I was able to fully use what I have learned and the skills they taught me I will be able to use for the rest of a career and future. I am grateful to everyone at WPR for this internship.