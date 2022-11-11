© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Midterm elections reverberate in Iowa and Republican caucus

Published November 11, 2022 at 11:06 AM MST

NBC News senior congressional reporter Scott Wong and Radio Iowa news director Kay Henderson join Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Celeste Headlee to discuss the latest news from uncalled congressional races, the emerging power of the far right in what is likely to be a Republican-controlled House and how it’s all playing in Iowa where potential 2024 candidates have already been positioning themselves for a presidential run.

