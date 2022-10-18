© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Student debt relief application opens

NPR
Published October 18, 2022 at 10:11 AM MDT
President Joe Biden speaks about the student debt relief portal beta test in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (Susan Walsh/AP)
The Biden-Harris Administration launched a new student debt relief application to address the more than 40 million Americans with outstanding federal loans. The application is, according to the administration, a streamlined effort at relieving up to $20,000 in loans for Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for non-Pell Grant recipients.

Debtors have until Dec. 31, 2023 to apply for this relief, but moving forward the administration plans on addressing financial burdens from future student loans with a more income-based approach.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks talks with Betsy Mayotte, president and founder of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors.

