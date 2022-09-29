© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

Catholic hospital systems in Washington limit patients' reproductive care options

NPR
Published September 29, 2022 at 10:52 AM MDT

Nearly half of the hospital beds in Washington state are owned by Catholic hospital systems, limiting the reproductive care offered to patients. Providers at these hospitals terminate pregnancies only when the life of the pregnant person is at risk. But determining when to do so is not always clear.

KUOW’s Eilis O’ Neill reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.