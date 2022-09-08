© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
On 'Young Blood,' singer-guitarist Marcus King sets songs of pain to 70's style stadium rock

NPR
Published September 8, 2022 at 11:20 AM MDT
Marcus King released a new album called 'Young Blood.' (Danny Clinch)
Editor’s note: The following story deals with suicide. If you have suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889).

For suicide prevention resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, click here.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with singer-guitarist Marcus King about his new album “Young Blood” which dropped on Aug. 26.

King sets out on tour this fall.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

