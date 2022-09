CNN’s first chief anchor Bernard Shaw has died at the age of 82.

He was CNN’s first chief anchor. He was with the network when it launched in 1980 and stayed for more than 20 years before he retired. He died Wednesday of pneumonia.

NPR Media Correspondent David Folkenflik talks with Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

