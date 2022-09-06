© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

'Strengthening Democracy Study' at Stanford aims to reduce political polarization

NPR
Published September 6, 2022 at 10:20 AM MDT

It has become increasingly clear that America is in an era of deep polarization. And it can feel almost impossible to do anything about it. But researchers at Stanford University are not giving up. In a wide-ranging experiment known as the “Strengthening Democracy Study,” they tested 25 strategies to reduce polarization and anti-democratic attitudes on 31,000 people.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd hears from one of the leaders of the study, Robb Willer, director of the Polarization and Social Change Lab at Stanford.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.