The FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence came after many months of the National Archives working to retrieve materials Trump took with him when he left the White House in January 2021.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong walks through the timeline with NPR’s Ryan Lucas, who covers the Justice Department.

