The Environmental Protection Agency warned this week that chemicals known as PFAS found in food packaging and cosmetics may be more harmful to human health than was previously thought, even in very small quantity.

Here & Now’s Jane Clayson speaks to the Washington Post’s environment policy reporter Dino Grandoni.

