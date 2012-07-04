© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Woman Flees Accident Scene To Chill Her Ice Cream

NPR
Published July 4, 2012 at 5:17 AM MDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. An Arkansas woman high-tailed it home after she rear-ended another car in Van Buren. It didn't take long for police to find her. When they did, they slapped her with a citation for following too closely and leaving the scene of an accident. Her excuse? She didn't think there was enough damage to call the cops and she was afraid her ice cream was melting. A bit of a messy alibi. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

