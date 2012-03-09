Dick Hyman: A Living, Breathing Encyclopedia Of Jazz

In this edition of Take Five, we wish a belated but happy 85th birthday to jazz pianist Dick Hyman.

Born March 8, 1927, in New York City, the classically trained Hyman was drawn to jazz at an early age. Today, he's a living, breathing, swinging encyclopedia of jazz piano history, from ragtime and stride to bebop and beyond. He's written music for theatre, dance, symphony and film. Notably, he's contributed music to several Woody Allen movies, including Zelig, Hannah and Her Sisters and Sweet And Lowdown.

Today, he's still performing, writing and teaching. The following songs present an all-too-brief overview of Dick Hyman's unique combination of uplifting elegance and jaw-dropping chops.

