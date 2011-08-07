© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Greetings From L.A.! 'Global Village' Picks Local Favorites

NPR | By NPR Staff
Published August 7, 2011 at 10:17 AM MDT
The Los Angeles band Cambalache specializes in <em>son jarocho</em>, a style from Mexico's Gulf Coast.
Courtesy of the artist
The Los Angeles band Cambalache specializes in <em>son jarocho</em>, a style from Mexico's Gulf Coast.

When weekends on All Things Considered calls upon Betto Arcos to share the music he's been playing on his KPFK program Global Village, the conversation usually takes place in separate studios on opposite sides of the country. This week, however, the show is coming to you from Los Angeles and the whole gang is together.

It's only natural, then, for this week's picks to have an L.A. theme. Arcos chats with guest host David Greene about some of his favorite new releases from Angelino musicians.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Staff
