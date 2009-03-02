© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

It's A Woman's World: Six Jazz Trailblazers

90.5 WESA | By Shaunna Morrison Machosky
Published March 2, 2009 at 8:39 AM MST
The Kennedy Center honors Mary Lou Williams every year with the Mary Lou Williams Women in Jazz Festival, which showcases today's brightest female jazz artists.
William P. Gottlieb
/
Library of Congress via flickr.com
The Kennedy Center honors Mary Lou Williams every year with the Mary Lou Williams Women in Jazz Festival, which showcases today's brightest female jazz artists.

Because March 8 is International Women's Day, this week's Take Five celebrates six important women in jazz. Three exemplify classic artists who paved the way for women's work in a jazz world once dominated by men, while three are modern innovators.

When you ask someone to name a few women in jazz, the first names that often come to mind are singers such as Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald. Maybe singers are just easier to spot than those mastering non-vocal instruments.

These six women are accomplished composers and players who deserve just as much recognition as better-known jazz singers.

For more entries in the Take Five series, click here. And don't forget to subscribe to the Jazz Notes newsletter.

Cover for Zoning
1 of 6  — Cover for Zoning
/
Roll Em
2 of 6  — Roll Em
/
85 Candles: Live in New York
3 of 6  — 85 Candles: Live in New York
/
The Gathering
4 of 6  — The Gathering
/
Cover for Paganini: After a Dream
5 of 6  — Cover for Paganini: After a Dream
/
Days of Wine and Roses
6 of 6  — Days of Wine and Roses
/

Copyright 2009 90.5 WESA

Shaunna Morrison Machosky